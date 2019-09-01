Director of Operations/Program Director, Host of the KHVN’s Praise Drive

Weekdays 2pm to 6pm

Host of KHVN’s Home Grown Gospel, Saturdays 9am -10am

Carmina Barnett has always had a love for Gospel Music, so it seemed to be a natural progression for her to pursue a career where she could share the music she loves. She began her broadcasting career in 2000, and after a year of growing and perfecting her skill, the door opened for her to join Dallas and Fort Worth’s only 24-hour Gospel Music Station, Heaven 97 KHVN. Since then, she has become the host of the Praise Drive heard each weekday from 2 pm to 6 pm. She also hosts the Homegrown Gospel Show on Saturdays, 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Homegrown Gospel has been a tradition at KHVN for many years. Developed by the legendary Bro. Joe Bagby, the legacy continues with Carmina. This phenomenal show focuses on up-and-coming Gospel Artists from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding areas by giving them a spotlight to share their music and their ministry. In addition to her on-air responsibilities, in September 2010 Carmina became the Program Director for KHVN. As of July 2016, she was appointed Director of Operations for the Mortenson Broadcasting Dallas Office. She also coordinates the station promotions, production and music programming.

Carmina is most fulfilled by being afforded the opportunity to serve in the community. She is dedicated to contributing and having a positive impact within our community and has developed partnerships and involvement with many local schools, educational organizations, ministries and non-profit organizations.

She has been blessed to receive many awards:

Received the Trailblazers Award at the 2008 Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards Named the ’2009 Women of Excellence’ by the Elite News in Dallas , Texas . 2010 Horizon Award winner for the Texas Gospel Announcer’s Guild Led KHVN to win a Stellar Award for Major Market Radio Station of the Year in 2011. Received the 2012 Reach Media Announcer of the year Award at the 2012 Stellar Awards. Awarded the President’s Choice Award at the 2012 Texas Gospel Announcer’s Guild Anniversary 2013 Worship Leader Award received from the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards. Received the 2013 ‘Women Who Make A Difference Award’ for My Second Chance, Inc. Received the Media Mogul Award at the 2013 Epitomes. Nominated for Stellar Awards Radio Announcer of the Year 2010, 2011 and 2014. Names the 2014 Gospel Announcer of the Year at the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards.



You can follow Carmina on Twitter @Carminab

“What being a radio personality means to me”:

It gives me the platform to celebrate music minstrels, along with powerful ministers of the gospel. It also gives me the opportunity to touch lives throughout my community.