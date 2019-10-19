Derrick Starks Sets The Stage For The Whitfield Company Legacy The Whitfield Company Set To Record Live At GEI COGIC In Detroit On October 21

The Belle Report

Two-Time BMI Award-Winning composer, producer and music director Derrick Starks has a steady and consistent record of creating timeless musical masterpieces. He continues the tradition with a salute to the iconic Thomas Whitfield with the Legacy recording of his beloved ensemble. the Whitfield Company on his newly minted label Starks Music Group distributed by UAMG/The Orchard/Sony Music.

Founded by Thomas A. Whitfield, The Whitfield Company is highly regarded around the world as a premiere singing aggregation recording a string of choir hits and radio chart toppers for the Sound of Gospel, Benson and Crystal Rose Record labels over 30 years.

“Can I say leap for joy all ye people, clap your hands and let your praises ring? This is the fulfillment of destiny”, states Starks. “TWC is the house that Thomas Whitfield built with unforgettable classics like Hallelujah Anyhow, Dear Jesus, Praise His Name and so many more. With some 40 years of music under their belt, God has blessed them to still be around to make a joyful noise and let the joy flow. I prayed about the idea of recording the group and met with some members of the TWC administration team and we began to put some things in motion. The evening is going to be a spectacular night of praise. God has favored our undertaking and we have received song submissions from some of Gospel music’s greatest songwriters in addition to doing some of Tommy’s songs, some old and some previously unrecorded. Its going to be a great celebration of legacy.”

Photo credit: Derrick Stark’s Facebook