Gospel Icon Donnie McClurkin Set to Release New Album, A Different Song

Multiple GRAMMY®, Stellar, and Dove Award-winning Gospel icon Donnie McClurkin has unveiled his forthcoming album, A Different Song (CamDon Music/RCA Inspiration), available for pre-order now. A Different Song marks the eighth solo album released from the legendary singer, songwriter, and producer, and features the poignant singles “Not Yet” and “There Is God.” The album will be released on Friday, November 15th. McClurkin, who penned eight songs and recorded most of the album live, has created eleven tracks that offer hope, breakthrough, and encouragement including “Pour My Praise On You,” “Let It Go,” “His Ways,” and more.

This month, McClurkin will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his chart-topping sophomore album, Live in London and More…, which will comprise a two-night celebration concert and live recording in London. The platinum-selling landmark album Live in London and More…, featured the powerful song “We Fall Down,” which remains a classic favorite anthem among fans around the world. In addition to that milestone anniversary, McClurkin will celebrate the release of A Different Song and his 60th birthday in a blowout weekend this November at The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York. Tickets are on sale now for Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday Celebration All Star Tribute Concert, which will take place on Saturday, November 16th and feature appearances from Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kierra Sheard, and Jonathan McReynolds.

Donnie McClurkin: A Different Song is available for pre-order:

https://donniemcclurkin.lnk.to/ADifferentSongAlbumVa

Donnie McClurkin: A Different Song Track List

I Will Call Upon the Lord Worship Medley [Days Of Elijah, How Great Is Our God, Our God, Nobody Greater] Pour My Praise On You Every Tribe There Is No Question There Is God Let It Go His Ways Not Yet All to the Glory of God I Won’t Complain

