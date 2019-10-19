Jacky Clark of 3X Grammy Winning The Clark Sisters Inks Deal With United Alliance Music Group/ Sony Music/The Orchard

The Belle Report

Two-Time GRAMMY® Award, NAACP Image Award, Stellar and Dove Award-winning recording artist Jacky Clark-Chisholm, known as a member and eldest sister of three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legendary group, The Clark Sisters has inked a distribution deal with Nashville-based record label United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) announced today. Under the terms of the new strategic distribution deal, UAMG will provide label services utilizing a “conception to completion” model, world-class A&R, marketing, radio promotions, publicity, consulting and function as a digital distributor through its Sony Music/The Orchard partnership for all master recordings and visuals.

“I am totally excited and humbled about this new venture with UAMG. I pray that my ministry continues to bless people, celebrate and feel good about where they are in their life,” states Jacky Clark-Chisholm. “In the words of Mr. Tyler Perry… You must be able to dream it, see it, and most of all believe that God can bring all your dreams to fruition”.

Paul Wright, III, CEO of United Alliance Music Group adds: “We are ecstatic to welcome the legendary Jacky Clark-Chisholm to our UAMG roster of #1 Billboard new and established recording artists. Although our experience and focus are within the Gospel and Christian musical landscape, our well versed, equipped network and team will continue to serve our artists, by providing them the tools and knowledge required for sustained success.”

With Clark classic lead vocal performances like “Angels Watching Over Me,” “No Doubt,” “Listen to My Heart Beat,” “Wonderful Counselor”, and “So Much Joy” it’s clear that this unique talent is destined to soar to new heights with her reemerging solo career. In 2018, Jacky Clark released an EP entitled, My Season/On My Mind, nearly 13 years after her debut solo album Expectancy in 2005. UAMG will release new music to digital music retailers and set to impact multiple radio formats 4TH QTR 2019. With her name recognition, experience, and her ability to “make friends and influence people,” she is sure to break new ground in the continuing legacy of the legendary Clark Sisters.

About Jacky Clark-Chisholm:

Jacky Clark Chisholm is a solo gospel artist, business-woman, educator and member and oldest sibling of the three-time Grammy Award-winning group, The Clark Sisters. With 16 albums, millions of sales to their credit and considered pioneers of contemporary gospel music for their crossover mainstream appeal and classic performances of “Is My Living In Vain? and “You Brought the Sunshine,” The Clark Sisters are the highest-selling female gospel group in history. In addition to working with her sisters and releasing her first solo album, Expectancy, in 2005, Chisholm earned degrees in Nursing and Family Life Education and Psychology, emerging as a formidable leader in business. She is a former spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association, serves now as Supervisor of Women for the Dominican Republic 2nd Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction, Church of God in Christ Inc., former National Youth Choir Coordinator of the Church of God in Christ Inc. for over 16 years, and was a motivational speaker for fundraisers such as H.O.P.E. South Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa. She was an instructor for the American Red Cross before retiring in 2010. Jacky has been married for over 45yrs and to this union was born three-children.

Photo compliments of Jacky Clark’s Youtube