KHVN’s Artist of the Year, Jonathan Traylor, inks a deal with Motown Gospel

Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG announces the signing of breakout artist Jonathan Traylor to an exclusive recording agreement. The emerging singer/songwriter has also entered into an exclusive songwriting agreement with Capitol CMG’s market-leading publishing company.

News of the signing came Friday night, during a celebration concert at the Grenada Theater in the singer’s hometown of Dallas, TX. Motown Gospel Co-Executive Directors Monica Coates and EJ Gaines were on-hand to make the announcement.

“Jonathan Traylor signals the coming of a new generation of faith music,” shares EJ Gaines, Co-Executive Director, Motown Gospel. “We are so excited to welcome him to our label family, and we are eager to partner with him in amplifying his remarkable music and message.”

This year, Traylor’s local artistry was catapulted to the national stage with incredible momentum, spurred on by his opening for Jonathan McReynolds’ Make More Room tour and being featured on the pre-show stage of Kirk Franklin’s second annual Exodus Music & Arts Festival. Concertgoers have become instant fans of Traylor’s captivating stage

presentation, precise choreography and infectious songs that authentically blend multiple styles of music, from gospel to worship to hip-hop.

“This is crazy amazing,” says Jonathan Traylor of his signing. “I can’t wait to promote Christ and build with my new Motown Gospel family!”

In celebration of the signing, Motown Gospel has re-released Jonathan Traylor’s career-propelling independent project, Stones & Giants. The 12-track album, written almost entirely by Traylor and co-produced with his UK-born and bred music partner Mr. Damention, includes fan favorites like the hard-hitting “Purpose Over Pleasure,” the lyrical “Brand New,” and the upbeat anthem “Won’t Let Me Down,” as well as the worshipful ballads “Masterpiece” and “Breathe Life.” Stones & Giants can be heard here: https://jtraylor.lnk.to/StonesandGiants.

Jonathan Traylor is currently working on new music. Fans can keep up with Jonathan Traylor at JonathanTraylorMusic.com and on social media (Instagram/Facebook: @JonathanTraylorMusic, Twitter: @JTraylorMusic).