Kirk Franklin Set to Boycott GMA Dove Awards

The Belle Report

Gospel Grammy Award winning recording artist Kirk Franklin seems to have found himself being disrespected again. This time by the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards. All of this comes after Franklin ’s speech was edited from the awards show. In all fairness, officials from the show said that many of the acceptance speeches were edited in order to fit the award show in the two time slot it had. However while Franklin is humbled and honored to have won two awards this year from the most recent DOVE AWARDS, he is NOT pleased that his acceptance speech and his stand against police brutality and the call for prayers after a police shooting in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas was cut from airing during the playback of the show.

Additionally, this is NOT the first time this has happened to Franklin. To that end, Franklin has decided to BOYCOTT the Awards show, until some sort of change is put in place. Check out Franklin’s video clip and his entire CLAP BACK for yourself !

CLICK: https://www.facebook.com/KirkFranklin/videos/460998871210318/

Kirk Franklin performs during the Dove Awards on Oct. 15 in Nashville. (Mark Humphrey/AP)