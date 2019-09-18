Legendary Artists Mary Mary and Tye Tribbett Are Among Honorees at Televised Ceremony March 9, 2020 at Heartland, Rockford, IL

The Belle Report

SOAR Radio’s Justin Francis and Sun Wise Media’s Ri-Karlo Handy have re-teamed to present the 4th annual Gospel Radio Awards television taping that takes place on Monday, March 9, 2020 @ 7:00 PM at Heartland, 1280 S. Alpine in Rockford, IL 61109. The highly anticipated and star-studded program that will broadcast on a television network TBA at a later date.

This year’s program will honor platinum-selling sister act and television personalities, Mary Mary; and the pioneering producer and recording artist, Tye Tribbett. The former are known for their crossover megahits like “Shackles” and will take home the Icon Award. The latter is known for his innovative fusion of urban and gospel music styles on chart-toppers such as “Victory” and he will leave with the Industry Impact Award.

This evening will also boast dynamic performances or appearances by a who’s who of modern gospel music including Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard, Karen Clark Sheard, Travis Greene, Kelontae Gavin, The Walls Group, Virtue, Koryn Hawthorne, Latice Crawford and other surprise guests. Singer-Actress, Michelle Williams, and Billboard best-selling praise and worship leader, Todd Dulaney, will host the show. Accomplished musician, Kenneth Leonard of Stage Right Productions, will serve as the Music Director.

Photo compliments of wetv.com