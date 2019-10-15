Michelle Obama follows up bestselling ‘Becoming’ memoir with guided journal

www.usatoday.com

Michelle Obama is back with a new project, one year after her bestselling memoir “Becoming” flew off the shelves.

Her new guided journal, “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice,” will be a companion piece to her critically-acclaimed memoir and features an “intimate introduction” from Obama herself.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the former first lady’s latest literary endeavor: The journal will be available Nov. 19 for $19.99.

The guided journal is filled with “more than 150 inspiring questions and quotes that resonate with key themes in Mrs. Obama’s memoir and that are designed to help readers reflect on their personal and family history, their goals, challenges, and dreams, what moves them and brings them hope, and what future they imagine for themselves and their community,” according to a release on the book from publisher Penguin Random House.

Michelle Obama announced the release of “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice,” a companion to former first lady’s bestselling memoir, “Becoming.” (Photo: Miller Mobley)

“Becoming,” which was published in November 2018, dominated book sales in 2018, landing the No. 1 spot on the USA TODAY’s year-end top 100 best-selling books.

“Becoming” gave insights into Obama’s life in the White House, her marriage to former President Barack Obama and her role as a mom to daughters Malia and Sasha.

Photo compliments of today.com