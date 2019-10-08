The 35th Annual Stellar Awards Now Gearing Up for Submissions

The Stellar Awards date for next year has been set for Friday, March 27, 2020 and will be returning to the Orleans Hotel, 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103.

In the meantime, Stellar Awards submissions will be accepted online from October 15 – 31, 2019 at www.thestellarawards.com .

New rules and regulations have been established so visit the website at that time to review and make sure your artists qualify for consideration before submitting.

You must be a SAGMA member in good standing in order to submit artists for consideration so renew your membership now (if you haven’t done so already) by contacting dcole@ccptv.com