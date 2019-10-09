Tyler Perry Celebrates the Opening of First Major Fully Black Owned Studio Lot

The Belle Report

On Saturday, October 5, 2019 history was made in Atlanta, GA. The first ever fully Black Owned Studio opened its doors to the public and for business. Getting a preview of what the studio has to offer was just about all of Black Hollywood’s elite as they descended upon the Peach Tree City’s new location to celebrate the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios, which also incidentally stands on a former Confederate Army base.

Some of Perry’s impressive and notable guests at the grand opening gala included Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Cicely Tyson, Whoopi Goldberg, David and Tamela Mann, Kirk and Tammy Franklin, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Samuel L. Jackson, Stacey Abrams, Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish, Yolanda Adams as well as the Clark Sisters who performed, Gale King, Anthony Hamilton, Bishop T D Jakes and even a surprise appearance by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Perry also delivered a moving tribute to the late Diahann Carroll during the weekend gathering. “Her level of grace, class and inspiration was just beyond anything I could ever imagine. The very fact that we were able to have her on the planet at the same time as we are, we should all be very, very blessed,” Perry stated.

Guests were also treated to mobile tours of the studio lot that included just about everything you could image. It is simply amazing as the lot provides taping locations and backdrops for many of Perry’s television shows and productions, including various built neighbors with various home styles, sidewalks and light posts, including the neighbor set for “The Haves and Have Nots.” He also built an exact replica of the house he used for years when he taped Madea’s various ventures, in Atlanta’s West End neighbor, as well as a replica of the most iconic address in America, the White House coming in close to 35,000 square feet.

What’s even more impressive about Tyler Perry Studios is “The studio lots of Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount, Fox and Sony could all fit inside Tyler Perry’s studio lot at the same time – and there would still be 60 acres to spare,” DuVernay stated in a Tweet.

Before Perry’s guests left their amazing weekend, Perry reminded everyone ”If you can Dream it, you can surely achieve it!”

Photo Credit: cbsnews,com