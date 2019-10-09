Bishop T.D. Jakes Ending Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Conference In 2020

getuperica.com

Bishop T.D. Jakes long running Woman, Thou Art Loosed conference will be ending after it makes its last run in Atlanta, Georgia.

The famous conference has brought people from around the world together. The conference launched in Atlanta, Georgia before being showcased in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For its final conference, the event is returning to “home” to Atlanta for one last Christ-filled extravaganza.

Jakes made the announcement via video, “I’m coming to the end of a season, and I wanted you to hear it directly from me,” he said.

“What a journey this has been. Woman, Thou Art Loosed! has been a catalyst for millions around the globe for empowerment, financial equity, spiritual growth and a consortium of other issues for decades,” he remarked.

Adding, “I want you to be there as we celebrate the women who have been loosed, the women who are being loosed and the women who have entered into opportunities they would have never experienced without Woman, Thou Art Loosed!”

Watch Jakes’ full announcement below: